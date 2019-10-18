Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Jenkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1924 - 2019

Religious of the Sacred Heart, Mary Louise "Mamie" Jenkins died October 2, 2019, in Atherton, California. She was born on December 17, 1924, in Bronx, New York. to James Melton Jenkins and Rosalie Henderson Jenkins. Sister Jenkins earned undergraduate degrees in music from Manhattanville College, and was the first African American student to graduate from Manhattanville in 1946. Sister Jenkins earned an M.A. in Music Education from Columbia University in 1948. In September 1948, she entered the Society of the Sacred Heart at Kenwood in Albany, New York. As well as being the first African-American to graduate from Manhattanville College, Sister Jenkins was the first African-American to enter the Society of the Sacred Heart. In 1951, she pronounced her first vows at Kenwood, and on July 30, 1956, she made her final profession in Rome. Sister Jenkins taught at the Convent of the Sacred Heart at Kenwood in Albany, New York; Sacred Heart Greenwich, in Connecticut; and at Convent of the Sacred Heart (91st Street), in New York. For a number of years, she taught in the Midwest. She taught Music and other subjects at Villa Duchesne in St. Louis, Missouri. She also taught at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, Louisiana, and spent fifteen years at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda, Maryland serving as campus minister and tutoring. During her time at Stone Ridge, Mamie produced a CD, Songs of Faith. She sang with the men and women of the Gospel Mass Choir, under the auspices of the Washington Performing Arts Society. Sister Jenkins served on a number of organizations and committees. Of note, are the National Catholic Conference for Interracial Justice, the Committee for Fostering Religious Vocations (Louisiana), Bishop's Commission on Human Rights (St. Louis, Missouri), and the National Association of Music Therapists. In 2008, Sister Jenkins moved to Oakwood, a retirement community for Religious of the Sacred Heart, where she brought much joy to others through her music and upbeat view of life. On October 2, after she had spent the morning singing and talking with her doctor and the staff at lunch, Mamie's heart just stopped beating and she peacefully went to God. A memorial Mass for Sister Jenkins will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Oakwood Chapel, 140 Valparaiso Ave., Atherton, California, followed by burial in the Oakwood cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart, 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63108. To read the full obituary, visit https://www.rscj.org/about/memoriam

