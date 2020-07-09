POHMER--Mary Louise (nee Fitzpatrick), born December 15, 1925, was brought home by God on July 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband Stan Pohmer after 58 years of marriage. She was the mother of six (Stan, Kevin, Tom, Billy, Mary Pat and Kurt), grandmother of 17, and great-grandmother of 24. Mary was raised in Hollis, Queens and was a graduate of the Mary Lewis Academy. She was one of the Seven Fitz's (prior to passing the Family Matriarch), a 1939 founding member of Sound Shore Club in Wading River, a founding parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in North Merrick, a resident of East Meadow since 1954 and host of the Annual Turkey Bowl football game for 51 years. She was a great conversationalist, a stern card player, gambling mediator, a snowbird who drove for over 20 years to/from Florida into her 90's with her Club, a connoisseur of Gimlets, Martini's and Perfect Manhattans, a Rosary prayer, and a bingo player. She practiced the love that God provides, the importance of weekly worship, lived her life in the eyes of the Lord while bowing her head at the name of Jesus. Mary lived life to the fullest (even getting a new car at 94), despite never using a computer, smart-phone, internet, or an ATM. A simple way to define Mary was Family, Faith and Country. A Pohmer generation is now gone but a proud legacy remains from Mary and Stan. To Mom and Dad, "Let the Rest of the World Go By"! Donation, in lieu of flowers, to Little Flower Children Services, 2450 N. Wading River Rd., Wading River, NY 11792. Funeral on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:15am at Sacred Heart Church, 720 Merrick Ave, N. Merrick, N.Y. 11566. Masks and social distancing required. Service live streamed: start time 11:00 EST on zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/
j/81143846858"; Meeting ID: 811 4384 6858. Burial will be private. Funeral services entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes.