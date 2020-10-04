1958 - 2020

Dr. Mary Margaret Sepp of Larchmont, NY passed away on Wednesday (September 30, 2020) at White Plains Hospital, where she was being treated for complications from lymphoma.



Mary was born in New York City on September 5, 1958. The fourth of Elmar and Joan Sepp's six children and blessed with a ferocious love of humanity, Mary was driven to learn languages, travel to distant lands, and share the things she'd learned along the way.



Graduating near the top of her class from Cardinal Spellman High School, Mary accepted a scholarship to Fordham University, (B.A., French/Russian). Achieving fluency in the French language early on, Mary completed her junior year abroad at the University of Nancy, France.



A truly global citizen-holding multiple citizenships-Mary's language skills quickly landed her the highest-ranking position achievable by a non-Canadian citizen as an immigration officer with the Canadian Consulate in NYC.



Pursuing her interest in Russian language and culture, Mary completed a master's degree in Russian Area Studies at Hunter College while deepening her Russian-language skills under the tutelage of Maria Tolstoy, granddaughter of Leo Tolstoy. A true polyglot, Mary also began learning Estonian and Swedish.



In 1989, Mary and a colleague from the Canadian Consulate left their positions to travel around the world, finding many adventures as they made their way across Europe, Egypt, Asia and Australia.



In 1991., Mary traveled to Kalinin Russia (now Tver) to participate in a Russian-language graduate program with Brown University. Once back in the U.S., Mary began teaching and teacher training, eventually moving to Tallinn, Estonia to teach Business English at a local language institute. After returning to the U.S. and eventually earning a Ph.D. in Corpus/Computational Linguistics from C.U.N.Y. Graduate Center, her doctoral studies would prompt an extended stay in Siena, Italy to study Italian, followed by a return to Estonia-this time Tartu-to focus on research for her doctoral dissertation.



Mary began her last position as a professor in the Academic Literacy & Linguistics department-where she served as deputy chair-at The Borough of Manhattan Community College.



Often called, "the sweetest person you could ever meet", Mary had a love for life that included interests in dance, music, popular culture, film, art, decorating, fashion, the New York Mets and Knicks, religion, politics and family.



Mary is survived by four siblings: Eileen Sepp, Joan Daley, Alan Sepp and EJ Sepp; as well as five nieces: Erin, Jessica, Kimberly, Taylor and Ava; and three nephews: Scott, Matthew, and Michael; a large extended family, beloved friends, colleagues and students. She was preceded in death by her brother, Fr. Michael Sepp and her parents, Elmar and Joan Sepp.



A devout Roman Catholic, Mary will be interred at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, NY.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Fr. Michael Sepp Scholarship. Please find the link to donate on this page: https://bronxaltar.churchgiving.com/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store