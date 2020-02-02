MASON--Mary. Mary Young Mason, of Peapack, NJ passed away on January 21, 2020. She was 95. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Stuart Adams and Eleanor Young, her husband, Eugene W. Mason Jr., and her son Eugene W. Mason IV. She is survived by her daughter, Mary M. Johnson and Frank E. Johnson of New York, NY. A brother James Kent Young of Centreville, MD, and granddaughter Christina M. Johnson of Natick, MA. Mary was the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Young of Newark, NJ and Mr. and Mrs. Robert H. McCarter, of Rumson, NJ. Thomas N. McCarter, Robert's brother, served as the Attorney General of New Jersey from 1902 to 1903, when Robert took over the position and served a term of five years. Tom founded the Public Service Electric and Gas Company in New Jersey. For a complete obituary go to www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 2, 2020