MAX--Mary. The world lost in the tragic death of Mary Max a remarkable woman who dedicated her life to the advocacy of animal welfare and devotion to her husband, renowned artist Peter Max. Always together, the couple forged a life marked by the continued advancement of the artist's international presence and their incomparable commitment to the well-being of animals, as evidenced by Mary's work as a long standing Board member of the Humane Society of the United States and champion of animal support groups. She will be sorely missed.
Published in The New York Times on June 16, 2019