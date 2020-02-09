MCCARTHY--Mary Agnes (nee Hickey), 93, surrounded by loved ones, passed peacefully in her home in Manhattan of complications from late stage Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, John M. McCarthy. She is survived by her loving children, Stephen, Neil, Tara, and Laurette McCarthy; their spouses, Kathleen (nee O'Keeffe) McCarthy, Elizabeth Wade Monaco, Orrin (Tim) Wood, and Harold E. Baker; her grandchildren, MaryKate (nee McCarthy) Paradis, Kevin McCarthy, and Kaitlin Wood; her sister-in-law, Sister Mary Eileen McCarthy (DOW); her sister, Helen, and nieces and a nephew. After graduating from Bushwick High School in 1945 (and until 1953) Mary worked as an ace typist and stenographer for various firms. Outside work, she had quite a creative side and an eye for fashion, loved art, was a fabulous dancer and always enjoyed a good murder mystery. A devout Catholic and active in her parishes, Mary, along with her husband, was a founder and trustee of The Mary A. and John M. McCarthy Foundation (and both were involved in numerous charities on Long Island and in New York City). Visitation will be held at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home, 1076 Madison Avenue, New York on February 9, 2020 from 5 to 8pm. Funeral is private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.



