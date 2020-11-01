MILLETT--Mary Allison, of Southbury, CT and formerly of Lawrence, LI, NY, on October 27 at age 98. Daughter of the late Dr. Benjamin and Ruth Allison of Hewlett, NY; beloved wife of the late Daniel Caldwell Millett; devoted mother of Allison Millett Deen, Westminster, VT, Daniel Appleton Millett, Whangarei, New Zealand, and Emilie Millett O'Malley, Rockport, ME. Grandmother of five and great-grand- mother of six. A family service will be held in Alstead Center, NH in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Rock Hall, 199 Broadway, Lawrence, NY 11559.





