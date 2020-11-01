1/
MARY MILLETT
MILLETT--Mary Allison, of Southbury, CT and formerly of Lawrence, LI, NY, on October 27 at age 98. Daughter of the late Dr. Benjamin and Ruth Allison of Hewlett, NY; beloved wife of the late Daniel Caldwell Millett; devoted mother of Allison Millett Deen, Westminster, VT, Daniel Appleton Millett, Whangarei, New Zealand, and Emilie Millett O'Malley, Rockport, ME. Grandmother of five and great-grand- mother of six. A family service will be held in Alstead Center, NH in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Rock Hall, 199 Broadway, Lawrence, NY 11559.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
