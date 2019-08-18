Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY OGDEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OGDEN--Mary Stuart. Mary Stuart Ogden died peacefully at age 93 in her home in New York City on July 29, 2019. She is survived by three sons, Gordon S. Ogden, Henry M. Ogden, and Jacob B. Ogden; two stepsons, Elliott M. Ogden III and Thomas P. Ogden; three daughters-in-law, Sarina Ogden, Santhea Ogden, and Cynthia Ogden; and seven grandchildren, Carter B. Ogden, Hansen S. Ogden, Piper A. Ogden, George P. Ogden, Sarah C. Ogden, William Ogden, and Alexander Ogden. Her beloved husband of over 50 years, Elliott M. Ogden, Jr., predeceased her. Originally from Plainview, NJ, Mary was a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Stuart. After graduating from Bennett College in Millbrook, NY, she became involved in public service and politics, including several years as the Administrative Assistant to Congressman John Lindsay. For over 40 years, Mary and Elliott maintained a home in the Georgica Association in Wainscott, NY. For several years, she served as President of the Association, and she participated in the founding and early years of operations of the environmental organization Group for America's South Fork. Her forceful and highly intelligent character, combined with her kindness and thoughtful wit, will be missed by her family, and her many friends and acquaintances. A memorial service will be held on September 10 at 4pm.



