O'HARA--Mary Frances, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Manhattan, New York, on March 10, 2003. She was 65. Mary was born to Austin and Alice A. O'Hara (nee Hogan) on September 14, 1937 and she was initially raised in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan. Mary was a devoted daughter, loving sister to Elizabeth Rowe-Dombrowski and Alice O. McCarter; beloved aunt to Michael Rowe, William Rowe, Robert Rowe, Susan McCarter, Thomas McCarter, Meredith McCarter and William H. McCarter. She was her family's cheerleader and leading spirit. Mary was a former Sister of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary. She was also a teacher, a model and a legal administrator at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital as well as at New York Presbyterian. In all her endeavors, Mary exercised her compassionate nature for the benefit of others. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved father Austin and nephew William H. McCarter. In addition, Mary was a brave, warm, loving and gentle friend who was taken much too soon from those who loved her and cherished her. May her memory be a blessing for all who knew her and may she rest in peace in God's care.



