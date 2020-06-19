1946 - 2020

Mary Overlie, a two-time Bessie Award-winning choreographer, teacher, and performance theorist died on June 5 of leptomeningeal cancer at her home in Montana. Overlie was a seminal figure in post-modern dance and theatre -- a boundary-breaking artist, best known as the originator of the Six Viewpoints technique for theater and dance. She was a founding faculty member of the Experimental Theater Wing (ETW) at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Developed as a "postmodern" approach to dance and theatre in 1970s SoHo, The Six Viewpoints is now a fixture of professional actor training programs around the world. Director Moisés Kaufman described Overlie as "one of the great thinkers of the American theatre … [who] inspired new ways of looking at the art form as a whole." Overlie articulated the principles of her approach in her 2016 book, Standing in Space: The Six Viewpoints Theory & Practice.



Overlie's choreographic work, hailed by critics, was performed throughout the US and Europe. After performing with Yvonne Rainer, Grand Union, Barbara Dilley, and in early showings of Contact Improvisation with Steve Paxton, she performed as a member of the improvisational collective, The Natural History of the American Dancer. In 1978, Overlie founded the Mary Overlie Dance Company with Wendell Beavers, Paul Langland and Nina Martin. Writing in the Times, Jennifer Dunning described her choreography for the company's Painters Dream as a "magic dance … as delicately inevitable as the whorled interior of a seashell."



Overlie performed at the Kitchen, Dance Theatre Workshop, Danspace/St.Marks, 122 Greene St, Artist Space, Ornette Coleman's Artists House, The Public Theatre, MoMA, and the Whitney Museum. Overlie also had an ongoing relationship with Mabou Mines, choreographing for directors JoAnne Akalaitis' and Lee Breuer's early productions.



Overlie's ideas and teaching inspired transformative new approaches to the study and practice of performance. The Six Viewpoints provided a foundation for the curricula of ETW at NYU and the MFA in Contemporary Performance (founded by Wendell Beavers) at Naropa University, Nina Martin's Ensemble Thinking, Moisés Kaufman's Moment Work, and director Anne Bogart's method, also termed "Viewpoints." Overlie also founded the Pro Series at Tanzwochen in Vienna and co-founded Movement Research and Danspace Project in New York.



Overlie spent her last years continuing to teach internationally, accompanied by Hannah Gross, Nicolas Norena, Timothy Scott, and her Teaching Assistant, Sophia Treanor, who is co-directing (with Adam Gundersheimer) a documentary about Overlie's life and mind. The first book on Overlie's work, On the Horizontal, by Professor Tony Perucci (University of North Carolina), will be published in 2021 by the University of Michigan Press.



Her brother, Eric Overlie, and his wife Kate Bradley, and her sister, Deborah White were lifelong companions, who provided unceasing support and care during Overlie's illness.



Overlie had a profound impact on contemporary performance, inspiring multiple generations of artists to ask the question she continually posed: "What is theatre made of?" She leaves her work in the hands of those she touched, with the hope it will benefit people's lives and society.

