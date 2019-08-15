PHELAN--Mary Ahern. August 18, 1924 - August 8, 2019. Mary Ahern Phelan, born August 18, 1924 died the evening of August 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank W. Phelan and her granddaughter, Isabel Phelan. She is survived by three children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Eileen Sullivan, and her childhood friend and cousin, Josephine Halpern. Mary loved race horses, reading, casinos, convertibles, golf, and Eddie Fisher. Most of all, she loved her husband Frank. A Requiem Mass is planned for Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30am, St. Pius X RC Church, Plainview, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 15, 2019