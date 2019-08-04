ROBERTS--Mary. Members of The Chapin School community mourn the loss of Mary Gordon Roberts, whose lifelong association with our school ensured that our commitment to our mission and values never wavered. As an alumna, parent, trustee and Chair of the Board, Mary's brilliant mind, focus on justice and her joie de vivre were constantly in evidence. We send our deepest condolences to her family and hope they find comfort knowing that her legacy lives on at The Chapin School.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 4, 2019