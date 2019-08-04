MARY ROBERTS

Guest Book
  • "Don, my thoughts and prayers are with you and yours. May..."
    - Marina Fincher
  • "Dear Don, What a moving tribute to a remarkable woman. The..."
  • "to the Roberts family My deepest condolences in this time..."
  • "Don you both were a match made in heaven."
    - Emanuele Porretta
  • "Dear Don, I'm so sorry to hear this news. My thoughts and..."
    - Mario Verdolini
Service Information
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY
10028
(212)-288-3500
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Ignatius Loyola
Park Avenue at 84th Street
New York, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROBERTS--Mary. Members of The Chapin School community mourn the loss of Mary Gordon Roberts, whose lifelong association with our school ensured that our commitment to our mission and values never wavered. As an alumna, parent, trustee and Chair of the Board, Mary's brilliant mind, focus on justice and her joie de vivre were constantly in evidence. We send our deepest condolences to her family and hope they find comfort knowing that her legacy lives on at The Chapin School.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 4, 2019
bullet NYU bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details