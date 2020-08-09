MARY ROBINSON

ROBINSON--Mary Allene, departed this life on March 5, 2020 at age 99 in Queens formerly of 1 West 126th St., Harlem. She was blessed with a life full of love, excitement, travel, and lifelong friendships. Born in Braddock, PA on August 9, 1920 the eldest child of Rev. David R. Wilson and Mary Anne Dunnaville Wilson. She was often described as outspoken, a force of life and generous. She started her college education at Howard University with plans to study fashion design in Paris, France. Due to WWII her Paris dream was never realized. Her strong determination led her to Manhattan where she worked for well-known fashion houses and started her own business including teaching at the Fashion Institute of Technology. In the mid-40's, Allene married Stanley S. Van Putten. Her second marriage was to John Wesley Robinson in the late 50's. She was very active traveling, playing tennis and golf and enjoying her grandchildren. Her favorite trips were to Africa, Acapulco, taking her grandchildren to Disney World, and spending winters with her sister in St. Croix. In her early 70's, she adopted a special-needs child. The last 48 years she lived in Rochdale Village and was active in civic life. She looked forward to spending summers each year in Sag Harbor with her dear friends Loveleen, Sarah, Mary, Wallace and Iris. They always looked forward to her homemade cherry cheesecake. She was predeceased by her parents and younger siblings Hilda W. Lucy, Leon D. Wilson. She is survived by daughters JoAnn VanPutten Furaha Cephas, Terika Robinson; son and ex-wife David Wesley Robinson, Lita Buzarang-Robinson; grandchildren Kupambazua Furaha and wife Carol, Lahaja Furaha; great-grandsons Elisha and Tadeus, a niece, two nephews and numerous cousins. Special thanks to her caregiver, Ivette Rodriquez. Per her instructions, she was cremated, no services. Happy 100th birthday in heaven, Mother.





