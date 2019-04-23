CASLIN--Mary Rose (Harkins), of Manhasset, NY, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019. Mary was the beloved daughter of Rose and Edward Harkins of Gweedore and Dunlewy, County Donegal and niece of Charles Harkin; wife of the late Michael J. Caslin Jr.; sister to the late Edward Harkins. She is survived by her loving children Mary, Colleen, Michael, Kathleen and Edward; her two sons-in-law, Gerard and Alex and daughter-in-law Irene. Grandmother to nine children Kathleen, Michael, Colleen Mary, Nola, Luke, Mikey, Rory, Tricie and Katya. She was also a Great-Grandmother to two; Isla and Esme. Her family, faith and country meant everything to her. A private Catholic Mass and memorial service will be held this week. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in the memory of Mary Harkins Caslin to St. Francis Franciscan Bread for the Poor located at 144 West 32nd St., New York, NY 10001. 212.654.8799. Email: [email protected].
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 23, 2019