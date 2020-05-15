MARY TERRY FARR
FARR--Mary Terry Livingston, "Terry," died May 9th, 2020 surrounded by her family. With her beautiful smile, warm loving nature, and great sense of humor she made lifelong friends wherever she went. Born December 17, 1938 in New York City to Mary Terry Harrison Livingston and John Griswold Livingston "Jack." She attended Lawrence Country Day School, Garrison Forest School, and Briarcliff College. She married her first husband, Alfred N. Lawrence, Jr. They had two children: Peter Lawrence (Noelle), and Cynthia Ziegler (Read). She married her second husband, Thomas Farr and gained three stepsons: Thomas Farr II (Geneva), Ken Farr (Rebecca), and Ned Farr. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, stepmother, and husband (Tom Farr) and survived by her brother Howard Coonley; sister Carol Coonley; her two children; three stepsons; and eight grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Best Friends Animal Society. www.bestfriends.org


Published in New York Times on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

