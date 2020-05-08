UGHETTA--Mary. Mary Lusk Ughetta, beloved wife of William C. Ughetta, died at her home in Vero Beach, FL on May 3, 2020 after a 62 year marriage. Mary was born on September 8, 1932 to Robert and Eloise Lusk and was raised in Bronxville, NY. Her brothers, Bob and Peter Lusk, predeceased her. She graduated from Smith College in 1954 and worked in advertising before she married Bill Ughetta on August 10, 1957. Mary was a champion golfer winning tournaments in Westchester County, Corning and Lake Placid, NY. Raising her family in Corning, NY, she was a member of the ski patrol, ski race gate keeper, Den Mother, school board member and the host of a talk radio show "Open Line." Mary was an avid bridge player with a keen mind and good sense of humor. Mary was known as Story to her grandchildren due to her love of reading. Mary had a generous spirit and a deep love of her family. She is survived by her husband, four sons, William Jr. (Margaret), Robert (Christine), Edward (Heather) and Mark (Elizabeth), nine grandchildren, and predeceased by one grandchild. Mary was a joy to be with and will be dearly missed.





