VILLA--Mary Boyd, passed away on February 7th in Warwick, England. Mary is survived by her nephews Laurence, Stuart and Allen Hicks and many dear friends. Services will be held on Friday, March 6th. Flowers and cards can be sent the day before the service to Taylor's Funeral Service, 7 Station Approach Dorridge, Solihull B93 8JA United Kingdom. Donations in Mary's memory can be made to The British Heart Foundation, https://www.bhf.org.uk/ how-you-can-help/donate/ donate-form
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020