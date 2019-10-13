WALD--Mary Jack, passed away on September 28, 2019 in her 86th year. Her generosity and kindness were unbounded and her sense of justice profound. Her father was the bandleader and later record producer Enoch Light. Her mother was the singer/ actress Mary Danis. As a child living with her family at Carnegie Hall, Mary Jack became a true New Yorker. Mary Jack was one of the first women to graduate from Union College. She became a literary agent representing a diverse group of authors. She often was called the "dragon lady" for her fierce devotion to their interests. She continued this devotion after her retirement by reverting all of her rights to those authors. Mary Jack loved seeing the view from her home in Greenwich Village while listening to her father's music. She is survived by her husband, Al; two children from an earlier marriage, Danis Lloyd Sher and Lem Lloyd; four granddaughters; and those many others who loved her. Words cannot describe a life lived, loved and lost. A light in the universe has dimmed. Make it bright again. Remember Mary Jack when you do a good deed for a stranger; when you hold the elevator for a neighbor; when you make a friend laugh.



