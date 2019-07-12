WANG--Mary, of Oyster Bay, Long Island, New York, born April 16, 1918 at Comte Road, Shanghai, China, daughter of John Desiree Bono and Anna Chung-ying Lo, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 1, 2019. Mrs. Wang graduated from Aurora College Shanghai, where she later joined the faculty. In 1941, she married Kenneth Jian Wang, a lawyer and professor at the Dongwu Law School, and later a Judge on the Shanghai High Court, UN Military Tribunal after World War II. In 1952, she and Kenneth and their three sons immigrated to the United States, where Kenneth was a professor of law at St. John's University Law School. Mrs. Wang obtained her Master's in Library Science from Columbia University, and served as a much beloved and admired Senior Librarian in the New York City Library System for over four decades. She was deeply loved by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony and Lulu and their son, Duncan; Charles and Nancy and their children Kimberly, Jasmine, Cameron; and Francis and Laura, and their children Elizabeth, Morgan, Andrew. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren and her sisters-in-law Gloria Hsia, Yvonne Wang, and Helen Pao, and brother-in-law Tao- t'ai Hsia.



