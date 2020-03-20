WERKSMAN--Mary. The officers, board, and staff of the American Technion Society (ATS) are deeply saddened by the loss of Mary Werksman of Rancho Mirage, CA. A passionate supporter of the Technion, she was a member of the ATS Board of Regents, former member of the Technion Board of Governors, and former national president of the ATS Women's Division, which she was instrumental in founding. Mrs. Werksman received a Technion Honorary Fellowship in 1996. Together with her late beloved husband, Harry, she was a Technion Guardian, a distinction reserved for those who have reached the highest level of commitment. The couple, who in 1990 were awarded the Albert Einstein Award, the highest ATS honor, supported numerous projects, including the Werksman Physics Building and the Harry Werksman Research Fund. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Werksman's sons Harry, Jr., William and David, and the entire Werksman family. American Technion Society Steve Berger, President Zahava Bar-Nir, Chair of the Board Michael Waxman-Lenz, CEO



