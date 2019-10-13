WHITMARSH-- Mary Louise Ward. 99, of Manhattan. Died peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones on October 7. Widow of Theodore Francis Whitmarsh, her beloved husband of 53 years; daughter of Eliot Lee Ward and Dorothy Sutton; mother of Linda Whitmarsh (Howard Hawkins), Carol Whitmarsh (Thomas Bennett) and Dorothy Sprague (William Benedict); grandmother of Kane Bennett (Jennifer), Jason Bennett (Pam), Theodore Bennett (Kissyla), Catherine Sprague and Dorothy Sprague Brown (Jeremiah); great-grandmother of Dalila, Lillian, Ayla and Alyssa and aunt of Charles Berry (Kathryn). Her beloved sister Nancy Ward Berry predeceased her. She graduated from the Nightingale school. A lifelong and tenth gen- eration New Yorker, Mary Louise was loved by her family and many friends for her positive spirit, energy, love of competition, inherent wisdom, inner strength, patience, and generosity. An avid tennis player, she competed in, and many times won, innumerable tournaments at the River Club, Edgartown Yacht Club and Piping Rock Club. Mary Louise was a dedicated bridge player and won many competitions at the Colony Club and elsewhere. In her 60's Mary Louise and her husband Ted took up Croquet and traveled the East Coast playing in competitions. While she loved to win, it was the friendships she made along the way that gave her the greatest pleasure. At age 80, she decided to buy her first computer. For 27 years, she served as a Volunteer Tour Guide at the Museum of Natural History where she shared her enthusiasm for and curiosity about the natural and cultural highlights of the Museum's exhibitions with thousands upon thousands of visitors. She will be remembered by her granddaughters for her advice to "just be nice to everybody" and by all her family and friends for her love of animals, particularly her poodle Pierre. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 21 at 11am at St. James Church, 865 Madison Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Museum of Natural History, Central Park West and 79th Street, New York, NY 10024.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019