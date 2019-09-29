WITHERBEE--Mary Osborne, of Baltimore, MD, and Greensboro, VT, died peacefully at her home in MD surrounded by her children on September 6, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Bronxville, New York on February 23, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Ide Osborne and Stanley de Jongh Osborne of New York. She was married to James Bedford Downing, Jr., of Hobe Sound, FL, from whom she was divorced; to the late Edmund Ruffin Beckwith of Princeton, NJ; and to the late John Hemenway "Jack" Witherbee, of Nantucket, MA, from whom she was divorced. She is survived by her four children James Bedford Downing III (Liz) of London, England; Elizabeth "Lisa" Downing Sartorius of Baltimore, MD; John Osborne Downing (Francie) of Green Pond, SC; and Lily de Jongh Downing (David Yudain) of North Stamford, CT; as well as three Beckwith stepchildren (Ruffin, Jean and David); eleven grandchildren and seven great-grand- children. She is also survived by her sister, Cynthia Osborne Hoskin of Cold Spring, KY and her brother, Richard de Jongh Osborne of New York, NY. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 26, at 4:00pm at St. John's Western Run, Butler, Maryland. Donations in her memory may be made to the Greensboro Land Trust.



