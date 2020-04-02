JAN--Maryam. The RiverSpring Health and Hebrew Home at Riverdale communities mourn the passing of Maryam Jan, devoted mother of RiverSpring Health Board of Trustee, Farooq Kathwari. Maryam was deeply loved and respected by all who knew her. We will remember her strength of character and her unwavering devotion to her family. We extend sincere condolences to the Kathwari's and her extended family. May her memory be a blessing. The Hebrew Home at Riverdale Jeffrey S. Maurer, Chairman Daniel Reingold, President and CEO
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 2, 2020