GLANTZ--Maryann. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and esteemed teacher and reading specialist, passed away on July 4th in Manhattan with her daughter by her side. Born December 23, 1942 and raised in New York City, Maryann Herzberger Glantz was an accomplished student who received her undergraduate degree in elementary education from City College, and received her Master's of Education from Queens College. Her career spanned nearly thirty years as a beloved teacher and reading specialist in New York City public schools. She was recognized as a leading expert in her specialization. Maryann inspired many students who became prominent leaders in finance and banking and who credit their achievements to her early influence. Following her career, she continued to help students enhance their reading skills. Maryann was a superb writer who poetically expressed her love for her family and friends through her letters and book inscriptions. She had a deep passion for travel. Her trips with her husband took them to dozens of countries. Prague, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Dubai and Malta were among her favorite destinations. Maryann's parents escaped Nazi Germany in 1938 and immigrated to the United States, settling in New York. Numerous members of her extended family were affected by the Holocaust. Maryann's family story profoundly affected her strong values and extraordinary kindness toward others throughout her life. She leaves her loving husband of 55 years, her devoted daughter and son-in-law, her two beloved grandchildren, and many wonderful memories to be cherished by her family and close friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Martin Kahn Scholars Fund at NYU Langone Health, Office of Development and Alumni Relations, One Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, New York 10016. Published in The New York Times on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

