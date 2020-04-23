MANNING--Maryanne. Maryanne Manning of Jupiter, Florida and Westhampton Beach, New York. September 2, 1932 to April 18, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, Maryanne was one of nine children born to Thomas and Marian Cullen. Maryanne enjoyed Breezy Point and Coney Island in her youth. The family moved to Garden City, NY and Maryanne was in the inaugural class that attended St. Joseph School grades one through eight. She attended Garden City High School 1950 and Marymount College 1954 in Tarrytown, New York. On June 23, 1956, she married William J. Manning, an attorney with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. They enjoyed a wonderful life together and traveled extensively. William died in 1997. Maryanne had exquisite taste and loved NYC. Maryanne was a championship level bridge player and an avid golfer (hole in one on #7 at Westhampton Country Club). She was an artist and loved to sing. Maryanne was known for her quick wit, elegance and for hosting gatherings at her home. Maryanne raised her family in Garden City, New York. She is survived by her six children, William J. Manning, Jr. (Cynthia); Michael P. Manning (Tara); Maura Comerford (Frank), Marian Adams (Chris); John Augustine Manning (Carol), and Mary Elizabeth Kade (Tom). She was known as Peach to her 16 grandchildren: Michaela, William III, Jacqueline, Alexandra, Jack, Michelle, Francis, Madeline, Brendan, Caroline, Maggie, Kelsey, Julia, Sarah, Kathryn and Carly. Memorial donations may be made to Little Flower Children and Family Services, 2450 North Wading River Road, Wading River, NY 11792.



