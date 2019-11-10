MARYELLEN MALINE

Service Information
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen Of Martyrs Catholic Church
110- 72 Queens Blvd.
Forest Hill, NY
Obituary
MALINE--MaryEllen. Bobbie Maline, 92, of Forest Hills, NY passed away Thursday, October 17th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Maline; devoted mother of the late Eddie, Joe (Beth), John (Tracy), Judy Redding (Ken), Jerry (Carla), Jamiellen Bailey (Jaimie S.); Cherished Bubbi of Matt, Tim (Bridget), Rob, Sean, Rachel, Meghan, Erin (Zach), Cody, Jack, Tess, KerriAnn and Maddi. Great-bubbi to Alder. Bobbie enjoyed her activities and cherished her friends at the Women's Club of Forest Hills. She stayed busy with multiple bridge groups, reading groups and PBS mysteries. She loved her children, grandchildren and wasthrilled to have a great- grandchild; she played games with them when they visited and was especially pleased at her many Scrabble victories. Her kindness and frankness were known to all who knew her. She'll be missed dearly. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen Of Martyrs Catholic Church, 110- 72 Queens Blvd., Forest Hill, NY. Memorial donations may be made to the National Down Syndrome Congress.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 10, 2019
