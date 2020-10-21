ALTSCHUL--Marylin. Bender, left us peacefully early Monday morning, October 19, 2020. Born on April 25, 1925 to Janet Sloane and Michael Bender. Beloved wife of the late Selig Altschul. Loving mother of Jim (Naomi Fraenkel) and besotted grandmother of Jeannie and Mia. Extraordinary human being, wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and friend. Marylin began her remarkable career as a journalist in 1951 when she joined The New York Journal American as an assistant to the beauty columnist. Within a few years the Journal American was advertising her articles (on weightier subjects) on the side of its delivery trucks. After a brief stint at Parade, Marylin joined The New York Times (which had been her goal since childhood) in 1959. She covered fashion and society from 1959 to 1970, when she moved over to the Sunday Business section. Marylin wrote acclaimed profiles of many leading CEOs and corporations, and in 1976 became the first woman to be named editor of the section. Marylin left the Times in 1977 to research and write (with Selig) "The Chosen Instrument," an acclaimed history of Pan American Airways and biography of its founder, Juan Trippe, which was published in 1982. Marylin's other books were "The Beautiful People" (1967), "At the Top" (1975), and "Nouveau is Better than No Riche at All" (1983). Marylin returned to the Times in 1985 to start "The Business World," a supplement to The New York Times Magazine. After retiring, Marylin wrote and lectured on The Bloomsbury Set and James Joyce, and prepared a series of literary walking tours which are still available on the New York Society Library website. With her brilliance, breadth of intellect, graciousness, warmth, and genuine concern for others, Marylin touched many lives and hearts. "We will not see her like again." Please consider making a donation to the Marylin Bender and Selig Altschul Scholarship Fund at Smith College, the Visiting Nurse Service of New York, or the International Rescue Committee.





