CONNAL--Mathilde Wadelton, age 92, died peacefully November 10, 2019, at home in Hilton Head, SC. Born in Bronxville, NY, "Til" was married for 45 years to Allan "Scotty" Connal, the love of her life, who affectionately referred to her as "the iron fist in the velvet glove." Scotty, son Bruce (Karen), siblings Neda, Jack, Bob, Charlie, Henry, Pat predeceased her. Survived by children Christine (Candy), Susan, Catherine (Peter), Diane (Gerard), Linda (Peter), Allan (Judy), Scott (Roger); grandchildren Katelind, Alan, Harrison, Lily; Tyler, Carly, Trevor; Jackson, Harry, Katherine; John Allan; Caroline, Alexander, Christopher, Luke, Madeline. Til loved and was loved by many, and will be missed by all.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 15, 2019