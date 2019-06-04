WRBICAN--Matt. The Board of Directors and staff of the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts are deeply saddened by the untimely death of our valued colleague, Matt Wrbican, Chief Archivist at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh. Wrbican, who began working with the Warhol Archive in 1991, organized, digitized, and virtually knew by heart the entire contents of the collection--documents, photographs, fan letters, and countless ephemera. We will remember his uncanny recall, dry humor, and passion for Andy Warhol.
Published in The New York Times on June 4, 2019