Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Abbott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The London born artist Matthew Abbott has died at the age of 54. Abbott had recently relocated from San Francisco to Philadelphia but primarily lived and worked in Williamsburg Brooklyn since the 1990s. He died on October 3rd, 2019.



Abbott completed his BFA degree with honors in Fine Art at Brighton Polytechnic, England in 1987 before moving to the U.S. to study for his MFA at Tyler School of Art, Temple University, Philadelphia, which he completed in 1992.



He was known for his bold, abstract paintings containing a swirl of geometric shapes and text. Inspired by a range of sources, including rock-concert posters, Islamic design, and record covers. Abbott's work evokes a complex rhythm, with suggestions of symmetry and repetition, and explores contradictory tensions between gesture and geometry. His earlier paintings were complex riddles that often utilized clever word play and puns. His titles being the answer to crossword puzzle clues such as "Diced" the question the viewer can decipher in the painting "Took Risks with Carrots."



His most recent exhibition "No Horizon Insight" was at his gallery of record LMAK Gallery, New York in 2016. Abbott showed in dozens of exhibitions in New York and across the country including Fawbush, The Drawing Center and Boesky & Callery. His work can be found in the collections of: Akron Art Museum; Ohio, Denver Museum of Art; Colorado; Henry Art Gallery, University of Washington, The Whitney Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, New York and the New York Public Library.



Reviewing his debut solo New York show at Fawbush Gallery in 1994 for Artforum (Nov 94 p.87), Barry Schwabsky wrote: "Like any good party his work might leave you with a headache, but the hangover is quite pleasant and will even give you something to puzzle over in the morning."



Matthew was a funny, laser smart and charming presence in the art world beloved by all. He is survived by his wife, curator and arts administrator, Amanda Schneider. His first marriage was to artist and set designer Gia Grosso. He loved jazz and the English music of the 70s and 80s that he grew up with and was an enthusiastic Chelsea Football fan.



A memorial service to be scheduled will be held, for more information please email The London born artist Matthew Abbott has died at the age of 54. Abbott had recently relocated from San Francisco to Philadelphia but primarily lived and worked in Williamsburg Brooklyn since the 1990s. He died on October 3rd, 2019.Abbott completed his BFA degree with honors in Fine Art at Brighton Polytechnic, England in 1987 before moving to the U.S. to study for his MFA at Tyler School of Art, Temple University, Philadelphia, which he completed in 1992.He was known for his bold, abstract paintings containing a swirl of geometric shapes and text. Inspired by a range of sources, including rock-concert posters, Islamic design, and record covers. Abbott's work evokes a complex rhythm, with suggestions of symmetry and repetition, and explores contradictory tensions between gesture and geometry. His earlier paintings were complex riddles that often utilized clever word play and puns. His titles being the answer to crossword puzzle clues such as "Diced" the question the viewer can decipher in the painting "Took Risks with Carrots."His most recent exhibition "No Horizon Insight" was at his gallery of record LMAK Gallery, New York in 2016. Abbott showed in dozens of exhibitions in New York and across the country including Fawbush, The Drawing Center and Boesky & Callery. His work can be found in the collections of: Akron Art Museum; Ohio, Denver Museum of Art; Colorado; Henry Art Gallery, University of Washington, The Whitney Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, New York and the New York Public Library.Reviewing his debut solo New York show at Fawbush Gallery in 1994 for Artforum (Nov 94 p.87), Barry Schwabsky wrote: "Like any good party his work might leave you with a headache, but the hangover is quite pleasant and will even give you something to puzzle over in the morning."Matthew was a funny, laser smart and charming presence in the art world beloved by all. He is survived by his wife, curator and arts administrator, Amanda Schneider. His first marriage was to artist and set designer Gia Grosso. He loved jazz and the English music of the 70s and 80s that he grew up with and was an enthusiastic Chelsea Football fan.A memorial service to be scheduled will be held, for more information please email [email protected] Published on NYTimes.com from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close