BAUMEISTER--Matthew C. 4/5/86 - 5/11/05 Our Precious Matthew, 15 long years and still it is impossible to grasp. Every day we suffer your absence and cry for all you have missed. Not a day passes that you are not in our thoughts-how we miss your beautiful smile and wish we could hug you. The ache is part of us now and always will be. What a dark day this is. Loving You Forever Mom Dad & Jared





