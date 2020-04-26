BROWN--Matthew Barclay, III, of Greenwich, CT, passed away on Wednesday April, 15th, 2020, at Greenwich Hospital, as a result of COVID-19. He was 70 years old. Born September 28, 1949, the son of Renee Holt Bigler and Matthew Barclay Brown Jr. He was a beloved son, brother and a friend to all. He is survived by his mother, his brother George Holt Brown, his sister Diane Justine Buck and four nieces and nephews. Tam, as he was known to all, grew up in Pelham Manor, NY. He was a gifted athlete, an avid golfer, tennis player, and skiing enthusiast. He loved family time and the many adventures he experienced as part of a large and extended family. Tam will be remembered for his gentle kind and loving heart, and quick wit. His legacy is one of hope and courage. For most of his adult life, he suffered from the devastating effects of mental illness, and in that suffering, became the inspiration for Pathways Inc., a sanctuary in Greenwich, for those like Tam who need a place they can call home. Today, Pathways serves the needs of countless members of the community who, like Tam, have had much of their lives stolen from them by a disease that like the COVID-19 virus, knows no boundaries. We will miss him terribly but can take comfort in knowing that he has escaped the strangling grip of schizophrenia, and that he is now in the arms of God. A memorial service to celebrate his life will take place later this year. Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to, Pathways, Inc., 175 Milbank Ave., Greenwich, CT, 06830 www.pathways.org/donate
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020