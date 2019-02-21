GREENBERG--Matthew, on February 19, following a long illness. A lawyer who worked on the Howard Beach case and a lifelong Yankees fan, Matt is survived by his wife, Susan, daughter, Alyssa (Simon Nyi), mother, Rhoda, and sister, Sue. The family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses, and aides who cared for him over the years. Shiva to be held at the family's Brooklyn home Friday and Saturday, 2-8pm. Memorial gifts may be made to or the Toledo Museum of Art, Toledo, OH.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 21, 2019