KROIN--Matthew Ellis, died peacefully at home on December 8, 2019. Loving husband of 55 years to Barbara, adoring father to Suzanne Kroin Duffy and Wendy Kroin Wolfson, his son-in-law, Andrew Pauletich, and two beloved grandchildren, Julia and Michael Duffy. Matt will be remembered for his passion for his family, the joy of sharing his life with loyal friends of many years, and his reputation of being a brilliant architect. A Funeral Service will be held at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 21 West Broad Street, Mount Vernon, NY on Friday, December 13, at 10:00am. The family will be receiving friends and loved ones at home, 132 Doral Greens Drive West, Rye Brook, after 3:00pm on Friday, and Saturday after 2:00pm.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 12, 2019