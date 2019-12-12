MATTHEW KROIN

Service Information
Riverside Memorial Chapel
21 West Broad Street
Mount Vernon, NY
10552
(914)-664-6800
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverside Memorial Chapel
21 West Broad Street
Mount Vernon, NY
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
at home
132 Doral Greens Drive West
Rye Brook, NY
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
at home
132 Doral Greens Drive West
Rye Brook, NY
Obituary
KROIN--Matthew Ellis, died peacefully at home on December 8, 2019. Loving husband of 55 years to Barbara, adoring father to Suzanne Kroin Duffy and Wendy Kroin Wolfson, his son-in-law, Andrew Pauletich, and two beloved grandchildren, Julia and Michael Duffy. Matt will be remembered for his passion for his family, the joy of sharing his life with loyal friends of many years, and his reputation of being a brilliant architect. A Funeral Service will be held at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 21 West Broad Street, Mount Vernon, NY on Friday, December 13, at 10:00am. The family will be receiving friends and loved ones at home, 132 Doral Greens Drive West, Rye Brook, after 3:00pm on Friday, and Saturday after 2:00pm.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 12, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Mount Vernon, NY   (914) 664-6800
