SHAVEL--Matthew. (Matty), of Princeton, New Jersey. Husband of Hedy Shepard Shavel and Gloria Tuck Shavel (deceased), Brother of Mike, Dad to Jon, Ruth, Merrye (deceased), Stephen, Douglas, Marcie, Michael, Lauren and Ronie. Poppy to Loel and Shoshannah, Suzanne, Gabi and Avi, Joseph, Aaron, Jacob, Julianne, Devon, Marisa and Julia. Grand Poppy to Ronen and Dean. Served in the Air Corps during WWII, attended Pratt Institute, sixty-eight year veteran of the Home Textile Industry. Former President of Shavel Home Products, past President of National Bed Bath and Linen Association, past President of the East Meadow Jewish Center, Board Member of The Jewish Center of Princeton and Greenacres Country Club. A Proud Jew. Funeral services were held September 26 at The Jewish Center of Princeton, New Jersey, with burial in Wellwood Cemetery, West Babylon, New York. The family respectfully requests that donations be made in Matty's memory to the following: Boys Town Jerusalem Foundation of America, Inc., 1 Penn Plaza, Suite 6250, New York, New York 10119; Greenwood House, 53 Walter Street, Ewing, New Jersey 08628; and The Jewish Center - Rabbi's Discretionary Fund, 435 Nassau Street, Princeton, New Jersey 08540. For information: Orland's Ewing Memorial Chapel, (609) 883-1400.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 2, 2019