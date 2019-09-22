DONOVAN--Maureen Driscoll. Born, the Bronx, 1940, to Bart and Josephine (nee Keohane) Driscoll and pre-deceased by her brother Barrie. Brilliant and loving aunt and godmother to many, devoted sister, loyal friend, and trailblazer for women in the workplace. She was just the second woman promoted to Partner at White & Case, where she said women were hired because they were 'smart, industrious, and on the ball.' A lover of travel, art and fashion, she often combined the last two, and she will always be remembered for her impeccable style. Despite her achievements, she was down to earth and never lost sight of her "Irish Bronx" roots. She served in many Board positions at St. Barnabas Hospital since 1992 including Vice Chairman and former Chairman of Finance and Budget Committee. A graduate of Academy of Mount St. Ursula (1958), College of New Rochelle (1962), and Fordham Law School (1966). Survived by her nieces Christine (Paul) Hogan and Marie (James) Spoto, and seven great-nieces and nephews: James, Charlotte, Maeve, Bridget and Lorelei Hogan, and Barry and James Spoto, and her loving partner of four decades, Clyde Mitchell. Viewing Monday, September 23, 4:00-8:00pm, Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Avenue at 81st Street. Funeral, Tuesday, September 24, 11:00am, St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, 980 Park Avenue at 84th Street. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Barnabas (SBH Health System), 4422 Third Ave., Bronx, NY 10457, attn: Mary Grochowski, Sr. VP/CFO.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 22, 2019