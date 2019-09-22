Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAUREEN DONOVAN. View Sign Service Information Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel 1076 Madison Ave New York , NY 10028 (212)-288-3500 Viewing 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel 1076 Madison Ave New York , NY 10028 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM St. Ignatius Loyola Parish 980 Park Avenue at 84th Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DONOVAN--Maureen Driscoll. The partners and employees of White & Case LLP mourn the passing of our former partner and dear friend Maureen Donovan. Maureen joined White & Case in New York in 1966 after receiving her law degree from Fordham Law School, where she edited the Fordham Law Review. Over the course of her 50-year career at the Firm, she became known as an expert in trust law and on fiduciary matters whose counsel was sought by many of the world's largest financial institutions. She was the third woman to join the Firm and the first to hold a senior management position, serving as Administrative Partner from 1985 to 1993, a period in which the Firm doubled in size and opened new offices around the world. Maureen served as vice chair of the board of St. Barnabas Hospital and chair of its finance committee, and was a member of the board of the Deutsche Bank Microfinance Development Fund. Maureen is remembered by her colleagues in New York and around the world as a trailblazing leader, an exceptional lawyer and a memorable personality, and her strength, honesty, wit and style will be missed by all. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Barnabas (SBH Health System), 4422 Third Ave., Bronx, NY 10457, Attn: Mary Grochowski, Sr. VP/CFO.



with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close