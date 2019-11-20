FLYNN--Maureen Gail, died in her sleep on November 16, 2019, after a 15-month battle with lung cancer. She was born in New York on August 21, 1946, the beloved daughter of William K. Flynn and Helen (Buynie) Flynn, who predeceased her. She was a loyal alumna of Marymount School, New York, New York and was graduated from Mercy College, Dobbs Ferry, New York. Maureen retired in 2013 as a Vice-President and Director of Office Services of Burson Cohn Wolfe Global. Maureen is survived by her sister, Linda Gage, brother-in-law Elbert Gage, and nephew, Andrew Gage, and many lifelong friends and neighbors. She lived in the same apartment for 70 years. Special thanks to friend and neighbor Mona for supporting Maureen in countless ways. Friends may call Thursday, November 21st and Friday, November 22nd from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Frank E. Campbell, "The Funeral Chapel" 1076 Madison Avenue, New York, New York (at 81st Street). Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, November 23rd, 10:00am, St. Jean Baptiste Church, New York City. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, New York.



