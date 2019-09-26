STRAFFORD--Maureen A. With heartfelt sadness, the Trustees and Administration of Barnard College mourn the passing of Maureen A. Strafford '71, who was a devoted alumna, a Barnard Trustee from 2007 to 2012, and a renowned physician. Maureen served the College with wisdom and grace on numerous committees of the Board and chaired the College's Science Advisory Council. As a tribute to her Barnard classmate and professor of English Mary Gordon, Maureen and her husband Alex MacDonald established the Mary Gordon '71 Scholarship Fund in 2005. Maureen was always a bright light, sharing with us the gift of her passion and humanity. Her daughter Nora, the eldest of two, graduated from Barnard in 2009. Barnard honors the memory of this extraordinary woman and extends its deepest sympathies to her family and all whose lives she touched. Cheryl Glicker Milstein Chair, Board of Trustees Sian Leah Beilock President



