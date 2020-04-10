BRONSTEIN--Maurice W. In loving memory, September 21, 1923 - April 6, 2020, Maurice passed away having lived a full and extraordinary life. He is survived by his devoted children Geraldine Ertel (Dr. Alan Ertel), Liane Rosenberg (Jack Rosenberg), grandchildren Noah Ertel (Katie Ertel), David Ertel, Emily Rosenberg, and great-granddaughter Isabel. His beloved wife Julia Feingold Bronstein predeceased him in 2007. Raised in France, he fought bravely in WWII and later immigrated to New York City. He exemplified compassion, resilience, and joie-de-vivre. He will be deeply missed for his undying love for his family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HIAS or the Jewish War Veterans.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 10, 2020