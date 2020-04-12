Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAURICE DEANE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DEANE--Maurice. Maurice Allen Deane, Former CEO of Endo Laboratories and Philanthropist, Passed at 93. Maurice Allen Deane, born November 13, 1926 in Newark, NJ, passed peacefully in his New York City home at the age of 93 after bravely battling pneumonia. After graduating high school at 16, he attended Lehigh University for his undergraduate degree before entering the University of Utah at 19 earning a Master's degree in psychology. After marrying the love of his life, Barbara (Ushkow), in 1950, he joined a small family-run pharmaceutical company, Endo Laboratories, remaining there for over 25 years and rising to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. During his tenure, Endo became one of the most innovative privately owned pharmaceutical companies in the country, leading to the development of Coumadin - a medication that was credited with saving the life of President Eisenhower. After the company's acquisition by E.I. DuPont de Nemours in 1969, Mr. Deane continued to serve in a leadership position until he stepped down in 1977 to form a private investment company, BAMA Equities. Always intrigued by the study of law, Mr. Deane was admitted to Hofstra Law School in 1978, becoming the oldest entering student in that school's history. While there, he excelled beyond even his own expectations, graduating first in his class in 1981 and as the recipient of annually awarded prizes in both Contract Law and Constitutional Law. His overall grades were the highest in the school's history. As a third-year student, when a nationally known professor was called to testify as an authority in his field before Congress for several weeks, a section of first-year law students voted to have Mr. Deane step in and teach the class rather than wait for the professor's return to school. Upon graduation, Mr. Deane served as a University Trustee from 1982 to 2007, and as Chairman of the Board from 1989-1991. In 2008, he was named chairman emeritus and established an academic scholarship each year for the most outstanding law school graduate. In 2012, the law school was rededicated as the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University. He was a lifelong philanthropist and believed in the support of medical science. Along with his wife, he established two important centers at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City: The Barbara and Maurice Deane Prostate Health and Research Center, and the Barbara and Maurice Deane Center for Wellness and Cognitive Health. In addition, he was a longtime member of the Harmonie Club, the Glen Oaks Club, and the Palm Beach Country Club. Mr. Deane was also a past trustee at Temple Beth-El of Great Neck and a member of Temple Emanu-El of New York City. Maurice is survived by Barbara, his loving wife of 69 years, his children Leland (Danielle) Deane, Gary (Amy) Deane, and Jill (Sam) Deane Sheppard. In addition, he will be remembered and loved by his seven grandchildren. Although he will be remembered by all for his generosity and brilliant intellect, his family will most remember him for his constant love, support, integrity, sense of humor and love of chocolate. His dedication to his family and friends was admired by all and will continue to serve as a standard for all who love and now miss him. The family respectfully asks that donations be sent to the Mount Sinai Medical Center.



DEANE--Maurice. Maurice Allen Deane, Former CEO of Endo Laboratories and Philanthropist, Passed at 93. Maurice Allen Deane, born November 13, 1926 in Newark, NJ, passed peacefully in his New York City home at the age of 93 after bravely battling pneumonia. After graduating high school at 16, he attended Lehigh University for his undergraduate degree before entering the University of Utah at 19 earning a Master's degree in psychology. After marrying the love of his life, Barbara (Ushkow), in 1950, he joined a small family-run pharmaceutical company, Endo Laboratories, remaining there for over 25 years and rising to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. During his tenure, Endo became one of the most innovative privately owned pharmaceutical companies in the country, leading to the development of Coumadin - a medication that was credited with saving the life of President Eisenhower. After the company's acquisition by E.I. DuPont de Nemours in 1969, Mr. Deane continued to serve in a leadership position until he stepped down in 1977 to form a private investment company, BAMA Equities. Always intrigued by the study of law, Mr. Deane was admitted to Hofstra Law School in 1978, becoming the oldest entering student in that school's history. While there, he excelled beyond even his own expectations, graduating first in his class in 1981 and as the recipient of annually awarded prizes in both Contract Law and Constitutional Law. His overall grades were the highest in the school's history. As a third-year student, when a nationally known professor was called to testify as an authority in his field before Congress for several weeks, a section of first-year law students voted to have Mr. Deane step in and teach the class rather than wait for the professor's return to school. Upon graduation, Mr. Deane served as a University Trustee from 1982 to 2007, and as Chairman of the Board from 1989-1991. In 2008, he was named chairman emeritus and established an academic scholarship each year for the most outstanding law school graduate. In 2012, the law school was rededicated as the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University. He was a lifelong philanthropist and believed in the support of medical science. Along with his wife, he established two important centers at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City: The Barbara and Maurice Deane Prostate Health and Research Center, and the Barbara and Maurice Deane Center for Wellness and Cognitive Health. In addition, he was a longtime member of the Harmonie Club, the Glen Oaks Club, and the Palm Beach Country Club. Mr. Deane was also a past trustee at Temple Beth-El of Great Neck and a member of Temple Emanu-El of New York City. Maurice is survived by Barbara, his loving wife of 69 years, his children Leland (Danielle) Deane, Gary (Amy) Deane, and Jill (Sam) Deane Sheppard. In addition, he will be remembered and loved by his seven grandchildren. Although he will be remembered by all for his generosity and brilliant intellect, his family will most remember him for his constant love, support, integrity, sense of humor and love of chocolate. His dedication to his family and friends was admired by all and will continue to serve as a standard for all who love and now miss him. The family respectfully asks that donations be sent to the Mount Sinai Medical Center. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close