DEANE--Maurice. The Board of Directors and Staff of the American Friends and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem deeply mourn the death of our dear friend and generous supporter, Maurice Deane. Maurie and Bobby have been longtime friends and staunch supporters of the Director's Circle. Heartfelt condolences to our Executive Committee member Bobby and the entire family. Stephen Lash & Judy Steinhardt, Board Co-Chairs, AFIM Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM Ido Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher Dir., IMJ Leah Siegel, Exec Dir, AFIM
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2020