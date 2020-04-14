DEANE--Maurice A. The Hofstra University community is deeply saddened by the passing of Maurice A. Deane, Board of Trustee chair emeritus, philanthropist, business leader and dedicated and generous law school alumnus. In 2011, the University named its law school the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University to honor Mr. Deane. During his 26-year career with Endo Laboratories, he helped build the firm into one of the largest privately held pharmaceutical companies in the nation and facilitated its eventual sale to DuPont. At age 50, Mr. Deane enrolled in the Hofstra School of Law, where he graduated first in his class. The award currently bestowed on the law school valedictorian each year is now named in his honor. Mr. Deane was a member of the Board of Trustees from 1982 to 2007, serving as its chair from 1989-1991. In 2008, he was named Chair Emeritus. Mr. Deane also endowed a Distinguished Professorship in Constitutional Law, as well as a law school scholarship with his wife, Barbara. Beyond his generosity to Hofstra, Mr. Deane and his wife Barbara were active volunteers and generous benefactors to many causes and organizations, including Mount Sinai Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, Hebrew Union College and Temple Beth El in Great Neck. All University flags will fly at half-staff to honor Mr. Deane's lifetime of service. Donald M. Schaeffer Chair, Board of Trustees Stuart Rabinowitz President Hofstra University



