KAPLOW--Maurice. The New York City Ballet family mourns the passing of our dear friend and longtime conductor Maurice Kaplow. Maury's illustrious career as a violinist, conductor, teacher, and composer spanned more than 50 years. He first led the New York City Ballet Orchestra as a guest conductor in 1990 and joined the Company full-time in 1995, where he served as Principal Conductor until his retirement in 2010. Kind, compassionate, and tirelessly dedicated to his craft, Maestro Kaplow will be greatly missed by the countless musicians and dancers who collaborated with him during 20 years with NYCB. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife Judy and entire family.





