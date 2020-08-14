1/
MAURICE KAPLOW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MAURICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KAPLOW--Maurice. The New York City Ballet family mourns the passing of our dear friend and longtime conductor Maurice Kaplow. Maury's illustrious career as a violinist, conductor, teacher, and composer spanned more than 50 years. He first led the New York City Ballet Orchestra as a guest conductor in 1990 and joined the Company full-time in 1995, where he served as Principal Conductor until his retirement in 2010. Kind, compassionate, and tirelessly dedicated to his craft, Maestro Kaplow will be greatly missed by the countless musicians and dancers who collaborated with him during 20 years with NYCB. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife Judy and entire family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved