LEE--Maurice D. Jr., age 94, a longtime resident of Cranbury, NJ, died on July 12, 2020, as a result of a fall. Born in 1925 in Buffalo, NY, he was educated at the Hotchkiss School and Princeton University, from which he received his Doctorate in 1950 after service in the Navy at the end of WWII. A distinguished historian of 16th and 17th Century British/Scottish history, he spent his life as a college professor, teaching generations of undergraduates and graduate students; first at Princeton University from 1950-59, then at the University of Illinois until 1966, and finally at the Douglass College Department of History at Rutgers University. He eventually chaired the History Department at Douglass, and in 1987 he was appointed the Margaret A. Judson Professor of History in honor of his distinguished predecessor at the College in the Tudor/ Stuart field. A prolific writer, he wrote ten books, primarily focused on the Stuart period of British/Scottish history. For his lifetime of work in Scottish history, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in 1994 from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. Although he officially retired from Douglass in 1996, he continued to teach at the College, and publish, for many years thereafter. Maurice was deeply engaged with his friendships, politics, theatre, current events; he always had a book on hand. In the arts, his first love was opera, a lifelong passion. He was still attending Saturday matinee productions at the Metropolitan Opera in New York until the pandemic brought the curtain down on live performances in the spring of this year. His wife of over 50 years, Helen, died of Alzheimer's in 1999. He is survived by two children, Maurice D. Lee, III, and L. Blair Lee, five grandchildren, three great- grandchildren, and his partner of many years, Laurine Purola. Because of COVID-19, a memorial has not yet been scheduled. As a strong supporter of women's education, contributions may be made to the Institute for Women's Leadership at Rutgers University.





