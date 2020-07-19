1/1
MAURICE MCDONALD
1922 - 2020
McDONALD--Maurice. "Mac" of Morristown, NJ. Born on June 19, 1922 in Wilkes Barre, PA to John and Elizabeth McDonald, died peacefully with his family on July 14, 2020. He is survived by Marilou, his wife of 70 years; his sister, Alice Bloom; four children and their spouses - Jill (Len Paulozzi), Jack (Kim Schoephoester), Wendy and Susan (Frank O'Shaughnessy); seven grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; and many family members and friends. Mac served as an officer in the Marine Corps in WWII and the Korean Conflict. After his service he completed his BA in mathematics at Queens College, New York. He was an automobile dealer in Morristown, NJ for 54 years. His primary focus was always his family. He valued free-thinking and independence and instilled those values in his children. He was modest about his own strengths and saw the best in others. He was a fun-loving father and an avid tennis player through his 96th year. A gathering for family and friends will be held at a future date. Funeral services are under the direction of Madison Memorial Home. For notes of condolence to the family, please visit: www. madisonmemorialhome.com


Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 17, 2020
Dear Jack, Wendy & Family,

It was with great sadness that I learned of your fathers passing. My thoughts and prayers are offered to you all during this difficult time.
Barry Cameron
Friend
July 17, 2020
Jack, Sorry to see the passing of your Dad. I was a Tech at your Bank St location. He never gave the impression he was "better" than anyone in his dealership. Tell him Semper Fi from me. May our family find peace.
Larry McConnell
Lawrence McConnell
