ROSENTHAL--Maurice Lionel, died peacefully at home on November 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Elenore (of blessed memory), adored father of Carol Kosann (Steven) and Steven Rosenthal (Jennifer Brandt). Loving grandfather of six and great- grandfather of fourteen. Honored WWII veteran and leader in the specialty chemicals industry. Funeral services were held at Riverside on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Contributions may be made in his memory to Mount Sinai Visiting Doctors Service, 1 Gustave Levy Place, Box 1216, New York, NY 10029.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 3, 2019