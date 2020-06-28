MAURICE SKURNICK

SKURNIK--Maurice. Maurice (Murray) M. Skurnik, 86, died peacefully at home in Sagaponack, NY on June 21st, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. Beloved husband of Nancy Schulman, father of Jennifer and Jonathan Skurnik, stepfather of Catherine Schulman Allyn and Jane Schulman Hutchins, brother of Gertrude Onufrak and grandfather of three grandchildren. Intelligent, witty and a joy to his family and friends. He enjoyed his long and successful career in advertising. Contributions in his memory may be directed to East End Hospice in Westhampton, NY or the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival.





