STONE--Maurice. Best-Selling Author Maurice Maynard Stone, better known as Michael, died June 27, 2019 after a long illness, He was 70 years old. Michael was the author of best-selling books "Gangbusters: How a Street-Tough, Elite Homicide Unit Took Down New York's Most Dangerous Gang"; "The Cell: Inside the 9/11 Plot, and Why the FBI and CIA Failed to Stop It", the first book to be published post 9/11 (co-written with John Miller and Chris Mitchell) subsequently televised as an ABC mini-series; and The New York Times bestseller "Bad Boy: My Life On and Off the Canvas"', the intimate coming-of-age story of his good friend, artist Eric Fischl. The consummate New Yorker, Michael first became an investigative journalist at New York Magazine. His beats were crime and the perils of privilege. He excelled at digging up inconvenient truths about New York City, where he was born and lived his entire life. Michael was educated at Dalton and The Columbia School of General Studies. He was an avid reader and tennis player. He loved to entertain and was famous for his spaghetti puttanesca, which was not for the timid. Michael was the son of real estate investor Maurice S. Stone and his avid art collector wife Billie. Michael waspredeceased by his sister Claudia, and is survived by his daughters, Fiona, who lives in Italy with her children Mia Alexandra and Sebastian Felix, and Natasha and her son Sebastian. Among the many women of his life, Brita. Fiona's mother; Missy, his dearest friend till the end; and Pamela, his closest companion, principal caregiver, and by his side when he took his last breath, cannot go unmentioned. Of his many talents, his most profound and endearing was for the elusive art of friendship and love, the extremely rare kind that lasts a lifetime. He was trustworthy and without malice or envy of any kind. His friends adored him and he was always a good friend back. He will be ferociously missed. A celebration of his extraordinary life will be held in the early fall. Donations may be made in Michael's memory to the University of Colorado Foundation in c/o Myeloma Research Fund.



https://giving.cu.edu/fund/ myeloma-research-fund Published in The New York Times on July 7, 2019

