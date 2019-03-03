Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAURICE WALLERSON. View Sign

WALLERSON--Maurice E., died February 24, 2019 after a valiant battle against colon cancer. Maurice is survived by Dena Porter Wallerson, his wife of 35 years, his mother Catherine Wallerson, and countless members of the family and dear friends. Maurice, born in London, England, moved to the United States as a teenager to learn to fly airplanes, which became his passion and career. During his transition to the United States, he was reared by his mother, grandfather (Venture Alexander Wallerson), and aunt and uncle (Ethel and John Beckles). He studied at the Academy of Aeronautics and completed his first solo flight at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. He flew for architect Toshihiko Sakow, one of the designers of balloon and airship exhibits at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. He continued his corporate flying with the General Foods Corporation, and then flew for passenger airlines New Air and Eastern Airlines. He spent the rest of his career with Fedex, domiciled in Anchorage and Los Angeles as a captain on the MD-11 airplane. His "need for speed" extended outside the cockpit. He was an avid skier, cyclist, sports car driver and motorcyclist. Although he loved flying and seeing the world, his fondest memories were of simple get togethers with family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring in New York City and the summer on Martha's Vineyard. In lieu of donations, Maurice would have loved if you "pay it forward" to help someone in need as he would have done.



